Gisele Bundchen stuns in skin-tight sportswear on special day

Gisele Bundchen has wowed her fans once again after the glamorous model posted a beautiful picture to mark International Yoga Day.

Gisele, who is married to NFL superstar Tom Brady, stood on a scenic beach in the tree pose with her arms fully extended upwards.

The 40-year-old looked sensational in some skin-tight sportswear that cast a perfect nude illusion.

She added an incredibly emotional caption to her image, as she reflected: "Many years ago, after going through one of the most difficult times in my life, I immersed myself in the very deep process of getting to know myself better.

"With the help of yoga and meditation, I came out of that period stronger and happier, and knowing that no matter how difficult challenges appear in the moment, they always bring with them an opportunity for transformation."

She added: "#gratitude #internationalyogaday," to the caption, as well as two yoga pose emojis.

The star's husband was one of the first to comment, and he simply wrote: "TeAmo," alongside a string of heart emojis.

Gisele demonstrated her incredible yoga skills

Another agreed with her caption, as they said: "Meditation brings us great peace, it is an awakening to life."

And a third posted: "It is so beneficial for the mind body and soul! I love seeing posts like this. It's inspiring and calming. Let us all learn from yoga and meditation and become a better person because of it."

Gisele is no stranger to wowing her 17.3 million Instagram followers, and she recently impressed them with a serene post.

The supermodel perched atop a large boulder at the edge of some water as she gazed out into the distance in a striking leopard print two-piece.

With her model legs on display, Gisele reflected on the importance of "recharging" and how she avoids burnout through exercise and relaxation.

The model's husband was one of the first to comment

"Imagine if we recharged as often as we recharge our phones?" she began.

"Most of the time we don’t realize we are burned out until we are completely drained - mentally, emotionally, and physically.

"It definitely doesn’t feel good when I'm like this, and that's why I try to find time to recharge every day, whether meditating, praying, taking a walk in nature, enjoying the sunrise or even just taking a moment to breathe deeply."

She added: "I think we would be much happier if we took a little time to recharge our batteries every day. What recharges your batteries? What helps you to reconnect to yourself and bring you peace?"

