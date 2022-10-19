Princess Margaret's decadent morning routine was a total dream Breakfast and bed was a given for the late royal

If you thought the Queen's slow morning routine of tea and biscuits in bed followed by a soothing bath was an aspirational way to start the day, just wait until you read about her sister, Princess Margaret's.

An excerpt from Ma'am Darling: 99 Glimpses of Princess Margaret by Craig Brown went viral on Twitter recently, when a royal fan shared a section of the biography dedicated to the late princess' morning routine. From dozing in bed until the late morning to sipping on vodka at midday, Princess Marget's leisurely morning rituals were far more opulent than her late sister's daily 7.30am wake-up call.

According to the biography, Princess Margaret would wake at a respectable 9am before enjoying breakfast in bed. She would partake in two hours of reading newspapers in bed while listening to the radio and "chain-smoking."

Just like her sister, the royal preferred starting her day with a bath, run by her lady-in-waiting. She would then spend an hour in hair and make-up at her dressing table before slipping into clean clothes.

The royal would reportedly "chain smoke" in her bedroom

Craig writes: "At 12.30pm she appears downstairs for a vodka pick-me-up," to which a fan replied on Twitter: "Princess Margaret's morning routine is something I aspire to."

The princess would then spend the early afternoon tucking into a four-course lunch with the Queen Mother, "served in an informal manner in silver dishes" alongside half a bottle of wine.

Fresh fruit and "half a dozen native and continental cheeses" were always on hand for the royal to graze on during her lunch sitting. How very indulgent!

The late Queen Elizabeth II shared a close bond with her younger sister Princess Margaret from childhood, and no doubt struggled with her premature death.

The Queen's sister has a seriously lavish morning routine

Princess Margaret passed away on 9 February 2002, aged 71, and the former monarch shared a heartbreaking statement at the time of the announcement. Buckingham Palace said at the time: "The Queen, with great sadness, has asked for the following announcement to be made immediately.

"Her beloved sister, Princess Margaret, died peacefully in her sleep this morning at 6.30am, in The King Edward VII Hospital. Her children, Lord Linley and Lady Sarah Chatto, were at her side.

"Princess Margaret suffered a further stroke yesterday afternoon. She developed cardiac problems during the night and was taken from Kensington Palace to The King Edward VII Hospital at 2.30am. Lord Linley and Lady Sarah were with her, and The Queen was kept fully informed throughout the night."

