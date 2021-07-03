The Queen's morning routine and favourite breakfast dishes revealed The British monarch wakes to tea, biscuits and music!

The Queen leads a busy life so it's no surprise that she starts each day with a set routine at her homes of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, depending on where she is living at the time.

House and Garden report that the monarch's morning begins in her bedroom alongside her pet dogs with a cup of Earl Grey tea and a side of biscuits. How lovely!

According to MailOnline, her maid brings the tea in solid silver pots to her bedroom, then switches on the Queen's Roberts radio to the Today programme, which Her Majesty is said to enjoy waking up to.

The maid then runs a bath for the royal while the Queen's dressers lay her outfit out in the dressing room.

The Queen takes her tea in a china cup

"Once the Queen has dressed, her hairdresser brushes and arranges her hair in the style that hasn’t changed in decades," reveals the paper.

Breakfast is taken her private dining room at 8.30am - cereal, yoghurt, toast and marmalade are said to be the mother-of-four's favourites.

The monarch appears to have two breakfasts

The Queen also likes fish for breakfast, as revealed in Dinner at Buckingham Palace, a book based on the diaries and personal recollections of royal servant Charles Oliver.

An extract told how the Queen "has been partial to kippers since the war years" when she and Princess Margaret were at Windsor Castle.

The Queen likes to work with her dogs by her side

The anecdote revealed: "Fascinated, they traced the smell to its source and found themselves outside the private kitchen of Mrs Alice Bruce, then housekeeper at the castle.

"They politely knocked on the door and were welcomed into the old-fashion kitchen with its great iron oven range – and its frying kippers. Mrs Bruce gave the princesses their first taste of kippers, and showed them how to cook the fish as well.

"Kippers, in a number of uncomplicated variations, have remained a favourite with the Queen ever since – for breakfast, as a savoury or a late-night supper. The queen is also fond of smoked haddock as a breakfast dish."

The monarch at her home at Christmas

Next up it's a bit of live music as the royal piper plays the bagpipes outside the monarch's window, which she adores. By 9.30, says the MailOnline article, the Queen is at the desk in her sitting room, preparing to do her paperwork for two hours.

Wouldn't it be lovely to have a morning maid like the Queen to get you ready for the day!

