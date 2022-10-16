Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex's shared passion: all the details Both royal ladies are passionate about the cause

Princess Kate and Countess Sophie are both keen sports fans, with the Princess of Wales favouring tennis and sailing, while the Countess of Wessex loves skiing and horse riding, but there's one sporting passion the ladies are united on.

Both Prince William's wife and Prince Edward's wife champion wheelchair sports, shining a light on the often-overlooked tournaments that disabled athletes partake in. On Thursday, Princess Kate played boccia, an Italian form of wheelchair bowls, before turning the spotlight on wheelchair rugby.

In a passionate message to the Ruby Football League, the mum-of-three namechecked wheelchair rugby, saying: "I am very proud that this will be the most inclusive Rugby League World Cup to date, with the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments running alongside each other for the first time."

Sophie Wessex is also a keen supporter of wheelchair sports, as patron of British Wheelchair Basketball.

In August this year, Sophie watched the wheelchair basketball match at the Commonwealth Games, tweeting at the time: "As @BritWheelBBall patron, I'm excited to be at the 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball this evening. It's fantastic to see the sport making its Commonwealth Games debut!"

Kate Middleton playing boccia

Princess Kate and Prince William have shown their appreciation for wheelchair basketball in the past too, with Kate's first engagement following the birth of Prince George seeing her watch the sport.

The 40-year-old also cheered Prince William on, when he attempted to play a wheelchair basketball match in February 2020.

Countess Sophie tried her hand at wheelchair basketball

Joined by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with injured personnel, with William taking the opportunity to try his hand at the sport - though he did miss his shot at the hoop!

