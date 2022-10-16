Queen Consort Camilla follows in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps with touching gesture King Charles' wife was at Ascot

Queen Consort Camilla attended Ascot Races on Saturday, wearing an elegant navy and white ensemble.

SEE: Queen Consort Camilla surrounded by tributes to late Queen in new photo from family home

While at the event, Queen Camilla showed she'd learned a lot from her late mother-in-law when it came to horse racing events, following Queen Elizabeth II's lead in one touching way.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Consort Camilla visits Chelsea and Westminster Hospital

Queen Elizabeth II was known to always engage in chat with jockeys while at the races, with sports journalist Clare Balding sharing that Her Majesty loved to talk with jockeys and grooms– and it seems Queen Consort Camilla picked up on this trait.

READ: How King Charles III's coronation will break with recent royal tradition

SEE: Queen Consort Camilla seen in very rare family photos – including one with beloved late mother

Ahead of the race on Saturday, the King's wife was seen speaking to trainer Andrew Balding and jockey David Probert.

Queen Camilla was there to see her husband’s runner King’s Lynn partake in a race, and while the horse wasn't victorious, she likely had a lovely day, as she is known to be a keen fan of horses - she is even president of riding charity Ebony Horse Club.

Queen Camilla spoke to jockeys at Ascot

The royal has long been fond of horses, sharing in January 2021 that she spent her childhood doodling horses, such was her love for them.

READ: Queen Consort Camilla's incredibly special link to King Charles III's coronation date

Though Ascot didn't see success for the King's horse, he has had cause to celebrate his equine friends recently.

Queen Camilla also spoke to horse trainers at Ascot

It was confirmed in late September that horses in the famous royal colours of purple, red and gold would now run under the name of His Majesty, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and on 4 October a horse named Just Fine won a race in Leicester, under ownership of the king - the first to do so.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.