Sarah Ferguson shares rare glimpse into active lifestyle

Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram to share a rare insight into how she maintains her slim figure – and her followers were seriously impressed.

The Duchess of York posted two fun-loving photos of her atop a bicycle, suggesting she's a keen fan of cycling – which could explain her ageless, trim figure.

Though Princess Eugenie's mum was dressed in a chic suit and hat rather than the usual cycling uniform of spandex, we don't doubt she works hard on her bike, which will do wonders for her health.

"Cycling is a great exercise which helps you tone your legs as you will be working your quadriceps when you pedal, which helps strengthen and tone your legs," explains David Wiener of fitness app Freeletics.

"You will also be working the hamstrings and calf muscles, which gives you a true full leg workout," David adds.

Sarah Ferguson shared photos of herself bike riding

Bike experts Leisure Lakes Bikes also point out that cycling is a good way to torch calories.

"Cycling is great for weight loss as it can make you break a sweat and burn some calories," they say, before going on to explain that getting on your bike can help support immunity and benefit brain function by stimulating endorphins – it's no wonder Fergie looks so jubilant!

Cycling could keep Sarah's legs looking toned

"Cycling is a golden ticket to our ultimate health," adds Leisure Lakes Bikes. "It's cheap, easy to engage in, and environmentally friendly."

We'd love to join Sarah on a spin around the royal park!

