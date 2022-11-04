Zara Tindall's £200,000 per year passion – all the details

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall and her I'm a Celebrity contestant husband Mike Tindall have amassed a joint fortune of £30 million – and it's lucky they have, because Princess Anne's daughter's passion for horse riding has likely set them back a few pennies.

A new report in HELLO! says that equestrian disciplines top the list of the most expensive sports in the world, with Zara's bid to take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics sure to have cost a great deal of money.

WATCH: Zara Tindall and Prince William enjoy quick dance-off

The costs involved in training and maintaining a horse for events can be exorbitant, while exhibiting on the international circuit can set contestants back £200,000 a year, and that's without considering the price of the horse itself.

Top-range show jumping horses, like Zara rides, tend to start at six figures, but while horse riding comes at a steep price, it's Zara's biggest passion.

"I love riding for my country," the 41-year-old told Horse and Hound magazine in 2020. "Those have been the best experiences of my career.

Zara Tindall atop her horse in September 2022

"To get your horse to that level is what it's all about and what we all strive for," she continued.

"I love the pressure: Sitting on a horse that you know is good enough, you are fully prepared, riding for your country – that's what dreams are made of," Zara enthused.

Zara Tindall riding in the 2012 olympics

To fund her passion, the mum of three has various ventures, and is believed to earn more than £1million per year through brand deals, working with Musto, Land Rover and Rolex.

