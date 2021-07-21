Sarah Ferguson's wedding jewellery from the Queen was stolen – details The royal jewels went missing at Kennedy International Airport

Sarah, Duchess of York and her ex-husband Prince Andrew split in 1992 and divorced in 1996, but the royal continued to wear her wedding jewellery for several years afterwards.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson's epic break-up mansion before moving back with ex Prince Andrew

When she married the Queen's son in 1986, Her Majesty gave Sarah a diamond demi-parure from Garrard, who was also responsible for her engagement ring.

The stunning earrings, necklace and bracelet were often pictured on Fergie during public appearances, including in 1987 when she paired them with a grey silk gown for a banquet and in 1990 when she wore them with a lace yellow off-the-shoulder dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's love story

But in 1995, the necklace and bracelet – thought to be worth around £385,000 – were stolen from her suitcase while travelling between New York and London.

A baggage handler reportedly found the dazzling pieces of jewellery in Sarah's luggage at Kennedy International Airport and later said: "I figured it was worth something," according to The New York Times.

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson's mesmerising £70k engagement ring: everything you need to know

READ: Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's mansion hosted daughters' weddings – inside

Sarah and Andrew on their wedding day in 1986

The thief reportedly took stones from the necklace, which was later found at his home in Queens, while the bracelet was found at the airport. Following an FBI investigation, the jewels were recovered and returned to the royal.

Sarah has continued to wear them occasionally since then, but we imagine they're kept under close watch following the mishap.

Despite separating, the Duchess and Prince Andrew continue to remain close friends and even live in the same property at Royal Lodge in Windsor, leading many to wonder whether they would ever remarry.

Sarah Ferguson wearing the jewellery in 2011

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2018, Sarah addressed the question: "So many people have asked me that, but we're so happy with the way we are right now. We enjoy each other's company; we allow each other to blossom. I know it sounds like a fairy tale but that's the way we are."

She continued: "July 23, 1986 was the happiest day of my life. Andrew is the best man I know. What he does for Britain is incredible; no one knows how hard he works for his country.

"My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will. The way we are is our fairy tale. Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other. The Yorks are a united family. We've shown it. You saw it at the wedding.

"We stand up for each other, fight for each other. We're totally respectful of each other's position and thoughts and we listen to each other. Our children listen to us, too. And we sit round the table and have afternoon tea together. It's a very important part of our lives."

RELATED: 11 royal marriages that ended in divorce

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.