Sarah Ferguson and Sophie Wessex's surprising shared sporting passion

Sophie Wessex and Sarah Ferguson have more in common than marrying into the royal family – they also have a shared pre-royal experience in terms of their careers.

READ: Sophie Wessex just made royal history: Here's how

Prior to marrying Prince Andrew and Prince Edward respectively, Sarah Ferguson and Sophie Wessex both worked in ski resorts. Sophie Wessex did a season as a ski rep, while Sarah Ferguson worked as a chalet maid.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex: Everything you need to know about Sophie

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mother worked in the fancy Swiss resort of Verbier, while the Countess of Wessex took up her role in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

BEST PHOTOS: Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more

READ: Sophie Wessex's nasty accident almost made her miss crucial royal event

While it's not known exactly what Prince Edward's wife's role entailed, ski representatives are normally in charge of ensuring that trips run smoothly for holiday-makers, and involve liaison with hotels and chalets, ski schools and ski hire.

Sarah Ferguson's job as a chalet girl in Verbier would have required her to be responsible for general housekeeping, tidying and cleaning the chalet, and the role set in motion a lifelong love of the location.

Sophie Wessex on the slopes

"Since that first visit, I have regularly returned for holidays to Verbier," Sarah told Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste. "My family has followed me over the years. We feel free and happy, we feel at home. Anyway, I call it 'my home'."

LOOK: 10 photos showing the Countess of Wessex's unbreakable bond with her late mother-in-law the Queen

It was the locals' warmth and their fine food that drew the Duchess in. "There is a sense of welcome. The people take the time to listen to you, support you if necessary," she said.

Sarah Ferguson is a keen ski fan

That said, it was reported in 2021 that Duchess Sarah and her ex-husband Prince Andrew had put their luxury Verbier abode, Chalet Helora, on the market for £18.6million, six years after buying it.

Sign up to HELLO’s Menopause Memo to receive five days of expert-led menopause intel direct to your inbox.