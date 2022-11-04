Prince William's disappointment over busy schedule in new role The royal has to miss more events now

Prince William is known to be an avid follower of football, and is even President of the Football Association, so it is likely disappointing for the future King that he is unable to attend the World Cup in Qatar this month.

The newly named Prince of Wales usually attends important matches, including the Women's Euros finals, so it came as a surprise that Kensington Palace announced he would not be going to any World Cup games.

The palace said it was down to the royal's busy winter schedule that he couldn't make it – a schedule which has no doubt amped up since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with many senior royals, William included, taking a more active role in engagements.

That said, it is thought that if the England team makes it to the finals, amendments could be made for William to attend the all-important games and he is likely to use social media to get behind the team.

Prince William's wife, Princess Kate, has also seen changes to her role in the royal family since becoming Princess of Wales.

Prince William in the crowds at football

Prior to her new role, the Princess was always known for getting stuck in while attending public engagements, taking part in football, sailing and hockey while at the events.

However, there was a marked change in Princess Kate's behaviour when she made her first sporting appearance since taking on her new title.

Prince William with the Lionesses

Rather than donning boxing gloves or shooting goals like her husband, Princess Kate opted for the more sedate activity of boccia, an Italian form of wheelchair bowls.

While the sport is no doubt a very specialist skill, it's less intense than we are used to seeing the Princess try when it comes to activities.

Fans wondered if the Princess' choice to play the calmer sport was a move to a more formal role within the royal family – or perhaps she was simply feeling tired.

