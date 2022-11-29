15 times Victoria Beckham shocked fans with her real smile There's no pout quite like the Posh pout...

Victoria Beckham is renowned for her 'no smiling' rule and her perfected signature pout - but she has been spotted sporting a toothy grin on a select few occasions. In 2019, the fashion designer revealed that she had her "armour" on by not smiling for the cameras – but that she had softened her rules over the years.

"I want to be honest. In the past, I've probably hidden behind my armour – the not smiling publicly, for instance. There's less of that now," she told Glamour. And while there are plenty of shots of Victoria showing off her pearly whites during her Spice Girls years, it's still rare to catch VB cracking a smile in public these days – despite the fact that she's known for her fabulously wicked sense of humour.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's teeth - what has the fashion designer done to her smile?

Once telling Vogue that she had "a responsibility to the fashion community" to refrain from smiling, Mrs Beckham certainly knows how to poke fun at herself and her stoic pout – even designing a slogan T-shirt that read 'fashion stole my smile' back in 2017. Grin or no grin, Victoria is still an icon. Keep scrolling to discover the rare occasions we caught the Wannabe singer smiling…

The designer and beauty entrepreneur posted a behind-the-scenes shot from her latest Victoria Beckham Beauty campaign, which showed the star in a monogrammed bathrobe having her make-up done, with her long hair flowing in beautiful loose waves. Just look at that beaming smile!

Victoria's son Cruz shared a sweet picture with his mum in May 2020, joking in the caption about her rare grin. "Apparently my mum does smile," he wrote. Husband David even poked fun at Victoria in the comments, replying: "How white are mum's @victoriabeckham teeth? It's Ross from friends!"

Sweetly, David shared his own candid shot of Victoria back in 2013 – captioning his sweet Facebook photo: "See, I told you she smiles."

The star sparked headlines at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in 2018, when she was accused of remaining stony-faced throughout – but we spotted her smiling as she chatted to fellow guests in the chapel.

Looking beautiful in her fitted red gown, Victoria couldn't help but smile as she spoke on stage at the Glamour Women of the Year awards in 2015.

Happy times! We love this shot of Victoria reacting with joy during the finale of her show at London Fashion Week in 2018.

We love this carefree snap of Victoria posing on the red carpet at the Laureus World Sports Awards in 2005.

Can we call this a pout-smile? Whatever it is, she's got it nailed.

Loved-up Victoria and David made countless PDAs on the red carpet back in the day – this sweet photo was taken in 2004. Could you see Victoria rocking a red lip today?

Looking toned and tanned at the Silver Clef Awards back in 2001.

In 1997, a fresh-faced Victoria appeared in South Africa with the Spice Girls for a landmark meeting with Prince Charles and Nelson Mandela. What a moment!

A newly-engaged Victoria stepped out for a photocall to announce the couple's happy news in 1998. Look at that carefree smile!

Victoria shared this sweet throwback photo to her social media to wish husband David a happy Valentine's Day. We love the colour coordinated outfits but love their matching grins even more!

Earlier this year, Victoria posted this adorable throwback snap of her and David while in New York.

The designer cracked a pretty smiling as she embraced her husband in an Instagram post which she captioned: "1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later - taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham."

