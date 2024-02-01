Nicola Peltz is the spitting image of Victoria Beckham in white power suit

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicola Peltz is spitting image of Victoria Beckham in white power suit - see photos
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz smiling on holiday in the Bahamas
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Whenever Victoria Beckham tells us something is on trend, we listen.

She's proven time and time again this winter that the all-white power suit is a must-have for any occasion (although it's never really left her fashion agenda), and Nicola Peltz is taking style cues from her iconic mother-in-law.

Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham proved they're the ultimate stylish duo at an event for NYC-based jewellery brand David Yurman, where the actress and director stunned in crisp white separates.

Nicola shared an image from the event on her Instagram story© Instagram/@nicolapeltz
Nicola shared an image from the event on her Instagram story

The actress and director, whose directorial debut movie Lola is released next Friday, wore a single-breasted blazer with a black bralette underneath, paired with form-fitting low-rise straight-leg trousers.

Her ensemble was the perfect example of how to take the classic power suit from day to night - eschewing the typical shirt or t-shirt and opting for a more daring underlayer.

She wore a form-fitting white power suit© Instagram/ @nicolaannepeltzbeckham
She wore a form-fitting white power suit

The fashion set has been obsessed with winter whites this season. Meghan Markle nailed casual chic in a round neck jumper and palazzo pants from Ralph Lauren, the Princess of Wales opted for straight-leg trousers with statement gold buttons and a longline white coat, and Anne Hathaway stunned in a white bouclé mini dress layered with a matching double-breasted blazer and white Louboutin pumps.

Victoria Beckham however, took things up a notch and showed us two ways to wear a white power suit.

Victoria Beckham, Princess Kate, Anne Hathaway
Victoria Beckham, Princess Kate and Anne Hathaway styling white this winter

She redesigned the classic two-piece as part of her eponymous fashion line's SS24 collection and wore it for a girl's day in Miami in December. The silhouette features fit and flare, long-length trousers and a blazer with an oversized fit and padded shoulders to create a formal-cool boxy silhouette.

VB then totally surprised fashion fans by championing cropped trousers as 2024's chicest tailoring silhouette -  wearing the suit she designed for David's Netflix documentary launch featuring a boxy, slightly oversized blazer and a pair of fit-and-flare trousers with an ultra-cropped hem.

This isn't the first time Nicola has adopted her mother-in-law's style agenda, from hair accessories to clutch bags, the two are constantly proving they're the ultimate fashionable family goals with iconic sartorial matching moments.

