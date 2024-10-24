EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham on her ‘5 minute’ makeup routine the product Harper is obsessed with

Victoria Beckham has the vision and conviction to will into existence all the things we never knew we needed. From impeccably-cut crepe dresses to sculptural oversized sunglasses and that cult Kajal liner. Now enter, The Concealer Pen.

"I create what I can't find on the market," the 50-year-old tells us. "As we started to think about a concealer, I concentrated on finding a formula that not only worked under my eyes but also around my nose and chin really all over my face. I am using this instead of foundation.”

In partnership with Professor Augustinus Bader, who brings with him his patented skincare complex, Victoria has come up with a 16-shade click pen concealer. Here, she gives us the backstory, along with her current beauty must-haves..

How did you meet 'the Professor’?

"Some might say I stalked him, but I was actually introduced by my facialist, Melanie Grant. From then, I knew there was only one person I wanted to work with on skincare and complexion products."

© Stefanie Keenan Dr. Augustinus Bader and Victoria Beckham have been long-time collaborators

What were you looking for in a concealer?

“The right consistency, not too drying or too oily, and something that would stay all day. But what I really craved were skincare benefits.”

And why a click pen format?

“I've always gravitated towards them. They're ideal for fast, one-handed application and touch-ups on-the-go. They also feel like the most hygienic format. We've spent a lot of time obsessing over details, like the taper of the brush.”

What are the ground-breaking features?

"The radiant, real-skin finish combined with the potent skincare technology. This concealer is one you need less the more you use it. The formula quickly camouflages dark circles and spots, but the ingredients actually smooth and hydrate your complexion."

How long has it been in the pipeline?

“Professor Bader and I began to speak about creating The Concealer Pen two years ago, and since then I've been testing different versions. We wanted the perfect blend of make-up coverage and skincare benefits.”

Does Harper raid your make-up bag?

"Yes, and I take it as a compliment. Harper researches for hours and has a real interest in beauty products. If she steals a product, like she did my FeatherFix recently, I know we are onto a good thing."

The interview with Victoria Beckham appears in the Oct-Nov 2024 issue of Hello! Fashion - OUT NOW IN STORES. SUBSCRIBE

How long does it take to do your everyday make-up look?

"I aim to do it within five minutes, which means I apply the concealer and blend with my fingers. I fill in my brows and use FeatherFix Liquid Brow Gel to keep them in place. Then I apply a Satin Kajal liner and lashings of our Vast Lash mascara. For lips, I usually use Lip Definer in 02, and finish with Posh Balm for a barely-there tinted sheen."

What lifestyle habits have the most impact on your complexion?

I do think the habits you've heard a million times work, like drink lots of water every day! I use my LED machine most nights and have really noticed a difference in my skin, but I have to ensure I am consistent using it.

Are you a fan of ice globes or gua sha?

Melanie Grant says if I feel a bit puffy when I wake up in the morning, to stick my head in a bowl of ice cold water, and I do this often, especially after a couple of glasses of red wine the night before!

What supplements do you recommend?

I have a few rituals that I do to supportmy everyday health, like a couple of tablespoons of apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach in the morning. Then David and I usually have a green smoothie. We add spinach, broccoli, celery, cucumber, avocado, apple, lemon and ginger, so it's anti- inflammatory and full of antioxidants and fibre.

