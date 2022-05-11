Selma Blair makes heartbreaking health confession

Selma Blair has opened up about some of her most agonizing life challenges and revealed a truly crushing confession.

In a new excerpt from her memoir, Mean Baby, shared with People, Selma shared heartbreaking details of her battle with addiction which started at an exceptionally young age.

MORE: Selma Blair granted restraining order against ex-boyfriend who allegedly attacked her

Selma said she first got drunk at the age of seven and admitted: "I don't know if I would've survived childhood without alcoholism."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Selma Blair shares incredibly horse riding video as she battles MS

The actress - who is living with the debilitating disease, Multiple Sclerosis - continued: "That's why it's such a problem for a lot of people. It really is a huge comfort, a huge relief in the beginning.

"Maybe even the first few years for me because I did start really young with that as a comfort, as a coping mechanism."

MORE: Selma Blair reveals how she told her son Arthur about her devastating MS diagnosis

MORE: Selma Blair's vibrant home with son is a heavenly haven

Detailing that first time she got drunk as a little girl, she admitted: "I got drunk that night. Very drunk. Eventually, I was put in my sister Katie's bed with her. In the morning, I didn't remember how I'd gotten there."

Selma's memoir lifts the lid on some very difficult years of her life

She said that from then on she would take small sips of alcohol where she could to combat her anxiety, adding: "I usually barely even got tipsy. I became an expert alcoholic, adept at hiding my secret."

Selma's struggles with alcohol addiction spiraled out of control and she abused it during her teens and beyond.

RELATED: Selma Blair shares stunning poolside snap – and fans react

While she's been sober since 2016, she recalled a traumatizing incident during a spring break trip when she was raped after a day of drinking.

Selma - pictured with her son - was only seven when she began drinking

Sadly, she also revealed this was not a one-time tragedy and that it happened numerous times in her life. "I wish I could say what happened to me that night was an anomaly, but it wasn't," she wrote.

Speaking about why she chose to write the book, Selma said she hoped she could help others.

"It's a lot," she added. "I wrote the book for my son and for people trying to find the deepest hole to crawl into until the pain passes."

Selma is also hopeful for what her future holds. "I'm in a good place. I cannot believe all this happened in my life, and I'm still here and I'm okay."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.