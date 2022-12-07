Lorraine Kelly apologises after worrying appearance - fans react

Lorraine Kelly worried her fans on Wednesday after she was unable to stop coughing during her daily TV show.

One fan took to Twitter to say: "Haven't heard this much coughing on a TV show since Who Wants To Be A Millionaire! Grab a hot toddy Lorraine!" The presenter replied: "Sorry!" prompting another fan to write: "Ah, don't apologise, just get well! Good to see some TV folk still go to work with a bit of lurgy."

Lorraine's coughing fit worried other fans, with one writing: "Hope you're ok Lorraine and don't come down with something too nasty. Get well soon."

It was brave of the 63-year-old to battle on through her illness, though when she tested positive for Covid in July, she of course took time off to recover.

"I thought I had escaped its clutches but I was recently laid low with blinding headaches, a bad cough and lots of aches and pains," Lorraine told HELLO! at the time.

Lorraine Kelly with Clara Amfo on Wednesday's show

"It was a nasty one and I had to take a week off work which was a real shock to the system, but it would have been a whole lot worse if I hadn't had both vaccines and the booster jab. I'm better now but still feeling a bit washed out and I get tired easily."

During her last bout of illness, Lorraine said that her dog Angus helped her feel better.

Lorraine Kelly's dog Angus helped her feel better when she was unwell

"While I was off and laid low, the one thing that really cheered me up was cuddles from my wee dog Angus.

"Somehow they knew I needed a bit of extra TLC and time and time again dogs just instinctively seem to know how they can help us."

Here's hoping Lorraine feels better soon!

