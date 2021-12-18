Selma Blair gives moving update on her battle with MS The actress was diagnosed in 2018

Selma Blair received a very special early Christmas gift and she couldn't wait to share it with fans.

The star - who is battling Multiple Sclerosis - was overjoyed to reveal she now has a service dog to assist her.

It's been a long process and Selma revealed they've been working towards her pet Scout's graduation for more than 18 months.

Alongside several sweet photos with her pooch on Instagram, Salma wrote a lengthy message.

"It has been a year and a half in the making, but today my new partner, Scout, and I graduated. We are now a service dog team. Thank you to his trainer Courtney and the whole team at @doggie_do_good."

She continued: "Scout helps me with some personal stumbling blocks and aids in my mobility. He is an English red fox lab and is very good at his job.

Selma shared the wonderful news alongside photos of her dog

"He is very handsome, and friendly, but if you see me and Scout, and we are working (which he really always is, as am I) then give a smile but please don’t approach. "Distractions really set me back. I am building stamina and coordination with the aid of this special dog and training."

Selma added: "I am excited for this time to focus and settle and get out of the house more. I am so happy to have him. And will share news with you as we evolve. If you see me down, do not worry, Scout has me covered. Literally actually. I send you all love and happy holidays."

Selma recently released her memoir, Mean Baby

Her message was met with an outpouring of support and well-wishes from loved ones and her fans too.

Many thanked her for being so open about her difficult journey and also said her new memoir, Mean Baby, was so inspiring.

The mom-of-one revealed she had been diagnosed with the condition in 2018.,

