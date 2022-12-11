Rhod Gilbert 'feeling good' after confirming stage four cancer diagnosis The comedian cancelled several shows due to his health earlier this year

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has opened up about his treatment after confirming that he has been diagnosed with stage four cancer earlier this year.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, he explained: "I had a terribly sore throat, tightness through my neck. I was having to cancel shows because I couldn't breathe, I was having all sorts of problems and we couldn't get to the bottom of it."

He continued: "I noticed lumps started popping up in places they shouldn't be. It turns out I've got stage four cancer. I came home [from a trip to Cuba] with cancer and covid from a Velindre fundraising trek... the irony of that. I went as a Velindre patron and came home as a patient."

Rhod has said he is feeling good

Rhod added that he was feeling "happy, positive and optimistic," explaining: "I'm feeling good and feel like I'm recovering day-by-day. If it hasn't worked as well as I've hoped, then maybe I'll have to go back for more treatment… The things people say when they find out you've got cancer... people panic. There's a lot of humour in it. Hopefully, I'm going to jot it all down and one day bring it to the stage."

Rhod said he had a sore throat and felt lumps ahead of his diagnosis

Several comedians including Rob Brydon, Michael McIntyre and Jimmy Carr have opened up about Rhod on Twitter - and to promote his new DVD, The Book of John. Michael wrote: "My friend, the phenomenally funny Rhod Gilbert hasn’t been well and is unable to promote his DVD so I’m helping spread the word. The Book of John is hilarious and out now, click here to order."

Geoff Norcott added: "Rhod Gilbert is as nice in person as he is funny on stage. His special would be worth getting even without the knowledge the sales would give him a boost while he gets treatment."