A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin's moving life lesson amid cancer diagnosis

A Place in The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin, who turns 49 this week, has shared the upsetting news that he has terminal cancer, opening up in a rare interview with HELLO! about the moving mantra he has adopted.

Speaking of how long he has left with his wife Jess and their three children under three, Jonnie said: "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it."

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin's interview with HELLO! - behind-the-scenes

Discussing how he's spending his final months, Jonnie said: "I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

Jonnie first realised he was unwell in the summer of 2020 when he experienced blurred vision. Tests soon revealed he had lung cancer which had spread to his brain, and he was given six months to live.

Cancer drugs and chemotherapy have helped prolong Jonnie's prognosis while he has continued to work as much as possible.

Jonnie Irwin and his wife Jessica

Until now, only a small group of friends and family knew about Jonnie's illness, but he now wants to talk about his diagnosis, in the hope that he might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day.

He says he wants to "help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying.

Jonnie is spending as much time with his family as possible

"Some people in my position have bucket lists, but I just want us to do as much as we can as a family."

For support on anything cancer-related, visit Macmillan Cancer Support