Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers' rare appearance amid cancer battle leaves fans emotional

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has left fans emotional following his joyful TV return alongside co-star Si King.

The TV chef, who revealed in May he was suffering from cancer, joined Si on Saturday Kitchen Live's festive special, revealing he was thrilled to be back in action after a "rough year." Wearing a festive red waistcoat as he baked a coffee and hazelnut cake, the 65-year-old star appeared in good spirits following his time away from the spotlight.

Discussing the past few months, Dave said: "It's fantastic to be back and what a way to celebrate Christmas being here! I'm over the moon to be back. It's lovely to be back it's been a rough year and I can't pretend otherwise.

"There are some times when I didn't think I'd be here for Christmas but I have had so much help and I have to give a shout out to the doctors and nurses in Birmingham that put me back together and the rehabilitation team who got me walking again.

"And a shout out to nurse Marion who before my chemotherapy brought me cake in - it was the best banana bread ever! But it's lovely to be back. Si has been looking after me! The first time we were on Saturday Kitchen was 15 years ago!"

Dave Myers joined Si King and host Matt Tebbutt on Saturday Kitchen Live

The TV chef's bravery was applauded by fans, who took to Twitter to express their well-wishes to the lovable star.

"How lovely to see #DaveMyers back on TV. That's a Christmas pressie, right there," one enthused, while another viewed penned: "Fabulous today and marvellous to see Dave Myers looking so well."

Dave revealed in May that he was suffering from cancer

Countless other viewers admitted they had been left tearful after seeing the Hairy Bikers back in action together.

One fan wrote: "God bless you Dave genuinely emotional seeing Dave Myers back on Saturday Kitchen and looking so well." Another confessed: "Got a little teary seeing Dave Myers and Si together on Saturday Kitchen, it's so nice to see @HairyBikerstogether, and doing so well."

Dave pictured with co-star Si last Christmas

In October, Dave caught up with The Guardian and revealed he was praying to get the all-clear from cancer. Admitting he was 14 sessions into a course of chemotherapy at the time, he said: "A huge inconvenience is the best way to describe it."

Probed why he hasn't disclosed the type of cancer he's battling, Dave said: "Everybody then goes googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor... And I don't want to be judged – yet."

We’re wishing Dave well in his recovery!

