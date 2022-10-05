Best breast cancer books & inspiring memoirs 2022: From Sarah Harding to Lisa Lynch The C-Word

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Breast Cancer Awareness month falls in October, and for those looking to mark the annual international health month, or raise awareness, can do so in many ways.

There are plenty of ways to show those who are currently battling, have overcome the illness you care, to raise awareness, or donate to help fight the cause, from charity walks, to donations and cake sales.

However, there are also heartfelt cancer memoirs written by those who have battled, and overcome their battle with breast cancer, or who know someone has endured the illness, which can inspire and also educate those who are going through similar journey, or know someone who is and looking for advice on how to cope.

Breast Cancer Now has bookmarked the best books to read when going through breast cancer, but we have also curated our top selection of memoirs and guides to read on Amazon now.

From picture books to educate younger ages, to beginner’s guides and heartfelt personal memoirs with first hand accounts from sufferers and survivors.

For some books you can choose to read in paperback or hardback, listen as Audible or on a Kindle.

B Is For Breast Cancer

B is for Breast Cancer: From anxiety to recovery and everything in between, £11.89, Amazon

B Is For Breast Cancer written by Christine Hamill is an honest memoir, which takes a deep dive into breast cancer, from the diagnosis to the treatment.

This text has been described as a “daily pep talk to anyone affected” by cancer, as it provides information, guidance, and a first hand insight.

Mummy Has A Lump

Mummy Has A Lump, £6.99, Amazon

Mummy Has A Lump is a hugely popular book for those looking to educate and explain to children what cancer is.

It is suited for children aged four to eight years old, and features stunning illustrations, alongside the text,as well as a description for adults on the author’s experience from diagnosis and treatment to telling the family.

The Naked Truth

The Naked Truth About Breast Cancer, £51.79, Amazon

The Naked Truth About Breast Cancer is an award-winning book, which details author Jane Marshall’s experience of breast cancer.

Not only does it detail the treatment underwent, but thoughts, as well as accompanying imagery in this truly honest and open memoir.

Glittering A Turd

Glittering a Turd, £6, Amazon

Glittering A Turd is Kris Hallenga’s memoir, and depicts her experience as a 23-year-old who found a lump on her breast, and was diagnosed with incurable breast cancer.

Not only does this memoir share Kris’ experience, but how her diagnosis saw her take on new life changes, such as founding a charity CoppaFeel!, visiting Downing Street and much more.

This text has been described as being a “handbook for living life to the fullest”, as she is still “thriving”, she claims.

The C-Word

The C-Word, £8.49, Amazon

The C-Word is often the term we use to avoid saying the illness cancer, but this memoir doesn’t beat around the bush as it details Lisa Lynch’s battle with cancer, how she coped through her good and bad days, questions, emotions, in an extension of her blog.

It has also been made into a BBC drama starring Sheridan Smith, both the book production will have you crying and laughing at times.

The Complete Guide to Breast Cancer

The Complete Guide to Breast Cancer: How to Feel Empowered and Take Control, £10.99, Amazon

For those looking for an informative text to help understand cancer, whether you are personally experiencing the illness, or a loved one is.

Professor Trisha Greenhalgh and Consultant Breast Cancer Surgeon Dr Liz O’Riordan share their first-hand experiences of dealing with breast cancer, as well as the in depth details about the condition from a medical and personal perspective for a full 360 account.

Ticking Off Breast Cancer

Ticking Off Breast Cancer, £9.65, Amazon

Ticking Off Breast Cancer is unlike some memoirs, as it also features Sara’s own tick lists she made throughout her life, and continued during her battle with breast cancer.

This memoir addresses the physical and emotional challenges faced, as well as advice for those enduring the same thing.

Not That Kind Of Love

Not That Kind of Love: the heart-breaking story of love and loss, £5.99, Amazon

Not That Kind Of Love is based on Clare Wise’s blog she started when she was first diagnosed with cancer in 2013.

This text documents the highs and lows of Clare’s cancer battle, which is then passed on to her brother Greg Wise when she becomes too ill to finish the book.

However, this is not written to be a sad memoir, but an insightful, honest, at times uplifting, but also inspiring book to encourage people to talk about death, cancer and to live life to the full.

Hear Me Out by Sarah Harding

Hear Me Out by Sarah Harding, £13.49, Amazon

Sarah Harding sadly passed away in September 2021 after battling advanced breast cancer.

In this memoir the Girls Aloud band member opened up about her diagnosis, which turned her life upside down.

Lost Without You

Lost Without You: Loving and Losing Tanya, £6.29, Amazon

Vinnie Jones often portrays the hardman character in films, and even on the football pitch, but his heartbreaking memoir sees a new side of him as he tragically lost his wife Tanya after her six-year battle with cancer.

The couple had been together since they were teenagers, and had an impressive 27 years together, which Vinnie fondly reminisces over, as well as how he is coping following the loss of his soulmate.

