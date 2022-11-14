Strictly's Jayde Adams 'overwhelmed' by discussion of late sister on show

Strictly's Jayde Adams has opened up about her late sister Jenna in a recent interview, revealing that their inspiring connection was deeper than fans ever realised.

The 37-year-old comedienne touched fans' hearts when she dedicated a special dance to her little sister Jenna, who passed away from a brain tumour in 2011, aged just 28. Having exited the show, and still high on the incredible experience, Jayde has opened up about Jenna's lasting message and her powerful response to fans who have accused her of 'using' her sister's memory.

WATCH: Jayde Adams gets emotional as she remembers late sister

Chatting to The Sun's Fabulous magazine at the weekend, Jayde had the best clap back for critics: "People say things like: 'She's using her sister’s death', and I’m like: 'Yeah, we [expletive] are. She asked us to.' I know there's a slightly cynical aspect of it, that talking about her might elevate my status in some way. But actually, if you see me do comedy, you'll realise why I'm where I am. Because I'm brilliant at comedy."

The increasingly successful comedienne's passion emanates from the fact that Jayde's sister Jenna "is a massive reason for me to have gone on Strictly."

Jayde had the support of her Strictly dance partner Karen

Opening up about some of Jenna's words before she passed away, Jayde explained: "She asked my mum: 'Do you think people will forget me?’ And my mum was like: 'Not as long as I live.'"

This heartbreaking promise sheds further light on the significance of Jayde's unforgettable dance on Strictly, 11 years on. "And we’ve been trying to keep that promise for the past 11 years. So getting Claudia [Winkleman] to say Jenna’s name on the show was so overwhelming for us."

During the memorable moment on the BBC show, Jayde was comforted by her Strictly dance partner Karen Hauer as she explained through tears: "I didn't just lose a sister, I lost a best friend, I lost my dance partner. Her telling me to make everyone laugh was my calling."

Despite Jenna being popular at school and Jayde claiming she was picked on, the sisters had one thing in common throughout their school years; their love of dancing. Jayde and Jenna competed in disco-dancing competitions as children.

Decades on, Jayde agreed to join the star-studded line-up of Strictly Come Dancing on the provision that she was in a same-sex pairing. She continues to inspire others while keeping the promise that Jenna will never be forgotten.

"I wish people had met her," Jayde continued, describing her beloved sister as "so loud, proud, loyal and kind of scary."

