Mindy Kaling hits back at comment on her eating after recent weight loss

Mindy Kaling is currently enjoying some time off with her children in Lincoln, Massachusetts, were she visited a Wildlife Sanctuary and working farm, delighting her Instagram followers with some rare family photos.

However, before her trip, the actress was forced to defend herself after a fan commented on a photo of her enjoying several different foods.

Mindy shared a snap of herself tucking into a variety of food, including pizzas, chicken and pasta at Pijja Palace, an Indian Sports Bar in Los Angeles.

"Swipe through many photos of me with delicious @pijjapalace food to earn one photo of me and @ericaflener," she captioned her post.

Her fans rushed to comment, many writing that she hadn't shared any photos of herself actually eating.

Mindy enjoyed a variety of food with a friend at an Indian Sports Bar in Los Angeles

"There is no eating in these pictures," one fan told her, prompting Mindy to reply: "I actually think this concern is sweet. But I swear this is not my issue. But thank you for being kind!"

The Mindy Project star has undergone a remarkable transformation over the last couple of years after claiming in her 2011 memoir, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? that she would be "chubby for life" because she has "no hobbies except dieting," and "no discipline".

However, something has definitely changed for the star, since just recently she left fans stunned when she displayed her much smaller physique in a tiny white dress.

Speaking to Today in May, Mindy revealed that while she is "never going to stop being a foodie", she has learned to make changes to her diet and stop thinking of exercise as a "punishment".

Mindy defended her photos after sparking many comments from fans

"I'm never going to be someone who can just have spinach and salmon every day. I just am really for the first time in my life, trying moderation, and I love it," she explained.

Speaking of her new approach to wellness, Mindy added: "Sometimes I'll be like, 'Well, I have four different times today where I have ten minutes so let's just walk instead of sitting down and checking Instagram.

"So instead of it being like one chunk of exercise in the beginning of the day or none at all, I'm now just deciding that I'm going to be a more active person all the time."

