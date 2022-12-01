Mindy Kaling's healthy eating secret is super easy

Comedian and actress Mindy Kaling always looks incredible and in an interview with Entertainment Today earlier this year, she revealed her easy-to-follow diet.

The key? It's not really a diet at all. "If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it... I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I've lost a little bit of weight, but that's the way I've done it," she said.

Mindy gave birth to her second child in September 2020 and said that having a baby during the pandemic took the pressure off when it came to the toxic culture of "getting back into shape."

Comparing the experience to when she had her daughter, Mindy said: "After I had my daughter, I had to shoot a movie like two months later, so I was very much like, 'Just give me grilled salmon and sautéed spinach. I'm going to eat that for three months."

Mindy reframed her attitude to exercise too, admitting that she used to think working out needed to be "punishing".

Mindy Kaling has a refreshing attitude to her diet

The actress and comedian shared that she "tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy," revealing that she now knows that her own goals involve "moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations

Speaking to People, the mom-of-two added that she loves mixing up her routine with "jogging, walking, yoga, pilates, strength training, tai chi and more".

Mindy Kaling does a variety of workouts

"Surprising the body with lots of different things I think is really good, particularly for my body," she said.

