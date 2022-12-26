Today's Al Roker divides fans with head-turning video of his Christmas celebration The star has been very unwell

Al Roker was feeling incredibly grateful to be at home with his loved ones this Christmas and while fans were happy for him, some were also worried.

The much-loved Today weatherman - who had been hospitalized due to blood clots - took to social media with an update over the holidays.

TRENDING NOW: Al Roker saddens fans with shock departure as he recovers from ill health

Al shared a clip from inside his house and the video which can be seen below will leave you stunned. It left fans concerned for his health, and when you see it you'll know why.

WATCH: Al Roker concerns fans with Christmas decision amid health battle

Loading the player...

The meteorologist has been recuperating at home following two stints in the hospital last month.

However, he took time out of his recovery to share his final tweet on Twitter ahead of the holidays as he revealed that he is leaving the platform.

TRENDING NOW: Al Roker replaced on beloved show as concerning health battle continues

POPULAR: Al Roker's alarming health woes – everything he has said about his ongoing battle

Al admitted that he needed to "take a break", before encouraging his fans to connect with him on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Al felt thankful to be surrounded by his loved ones over Christmas

"Thank you, Twitter. We had some great times but it's time to take a break," he wrote before wishing his followers "Happy Holidays".

Fans were taken aback by his news, with one replying: "This saddens me, but your health is more important. Take this time with your loving family, enjoy your retirement, and keep walking.

MORE: Hoda Kotb's adorable photo of her daughter leaves fans wondering the same thing

POPULAR NOW: Gwen Stefani fuels pregnancy reports by teasing big announcement

"We look forward to your posts of amazing meals, scenic photos, and health updates. We love you, Al!"

Al's recently diagnosis knocked him for six

A second said: "Thank you for sharing your light all these years. You are a treasure. Merry Christmas & know that we love you!"

A third added: "Happy Holidays, Al. I hope you are feeling better. Look forward to continuing following you on FB & IG and hope to see you back on @todayshow when you are up to it."

Al's departure from Twitter comes as he continues to recover from his ongoing health problems.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.