Mindy Kaling opens up on 'reframing' her attitude to exercise Mindy, 42, shared that she previously thought exercise needed to be 'punishing'

Mindy Kaling has opened up on reframing her attitude to exercise, admitting that she used to think working out needed to be "punishing".

MORE: Mindy Kaling's LA mansion is one of the most colorful homes you'll ever see

The actress and comedian shared that she "tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy," revealing that she now knows that her own goals involve "moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations around working out".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Karen Hauer's Four Minute Endorphin Fix

Speaking to People, the mom-of-two - who is a new ambassador for Propel Fitness Water - added that she loves mixing up her routine with "jogging, walking, yoga, pilates, strength training, tai chi and more".

"Surprising the body with lots of different things I think is really good, particularly for my body," she said.

MORE: Mindy Kaling shares important health update that inspires fans

The 42-year-old has long established herself as one of the chicest style queens, and she's been proving that over and over, especially at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party where she rocked a gorgeous silver and yellow one-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown with a thigh-high slit.

A month prior she launched Mindy's Book Studio on Amazon Prime, and wore a lace red dress for the moment, and at the end of 2021 she attended a basketball game in a stunning neon look.

Mindy at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The Never Have I Ever star donned a preppy neon green sweater that buttoned up with black bows, wearing a black top underneath, and paired it with skin-tight leather black pants.

Mindy finished the outfit off with a set of matching heeled boots, her hair in loose curls, and a red lip, all ready for a night out.

"I didn't have purple & gold but I went with the next best color, lime green. Go Lakers!! (And yes, you KNOW I sneaked some pics of the GOAT)," she captioned the post - to which one fan wrote: "You have the biggest and brightest wardrobe I've ever seen!!! How did you not have purple and gold?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox