Mindy Kaling shares important health update that inspires fans

Mindy Kaling used her platform in the best way as she inspired many fans with her latest social media post.

The actress shared a selfie of herself from the doctor's office as she was ready to get her yearly mammogram and get checked.

She posted a mirror shot of herself wearing her pink mammogram robe which she felt "cute" in and emphasized the importance of the moment.

In the caption, she shared: "Feeling cute in my annual mammogram robe! Last year a lot of women missed their yearly mammogram, hopefully you can make an appointment to get checked.

"It's so important. Tag me in your mammogram pic and you KNOW I'm gonna comment."

Fans immediately praised Mindy for the use of her platform and for inspiring other women to get checked, as one commented: "I'm a mammographer! So glad to see you promoting early detection!! Thank you!"

Mindy encouraged her fans to get their mammograms with a selfie from her own session

Another shared: "I'm currently at my mammogram appointment," while a third wrote: "Thank you for spreading awareness! Skipped mine last year sadly but finally did it last month!"

Many others shared their own stories of their mammogram appointments and talked about why it was important, particularly given that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Never Have I Ever creator has frequently used social media to advocate for causes that have been personal to her and spread awareness about several others.

Mindy recently posted another selfie on her Instagram, this time from a plane wearing a patterned scarf, a sweater, and her face mask.

The comedienne has frequently used her social platforms to spread awareness

She pointed at the mask and implored fans in her caption to practice safety precautions by writing: "I loved wearing my mask on the airplane. It was so easy.

"If I can wear my mask and watch A Quiet Place 2 and comfortably gasp every five seconds, you'll be fine," she added.

