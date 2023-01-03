Ruth Langsford gives update about return to work following illness Ruth Langsford's fans have been missing her on the Loose Women panel

Loose Women favourite Ruth Langsford was missing from the show at the end of 2022 due to illness, causing fans to worry for her whereabouts.

At the time, Ruth took to Instagram to share that she was feeling under the weather. She posted a photo of herself snuggled up in front of the TV with a hot drink, captioned: "Feeling a bit of a cold coming on, so staying here today."

WATCH: Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' love story: how they met

Loading the player...

Fans had been asking after her, writing on Twitter: "Where have you been? Haven't seen you on Loose Women lately," so they'll likely be pleased with the 62-year-old's latest health update.

SEE: Eamonn Holmes' £3.25m home with wife Ruth Langsford where he had shocking fall

READ: Ruth Langsford's unusual condition she ignores for the sake of husband Eamonn Holmes

She took to Instagram once more on Tuesday morning to share that she's back to work today. Alongside a video taken backstage at the ITV studios, Ruth wrote: "Back on the loose!"

Ahead of her first day back at work, Ruth gave an insight into her new year health kick. Alongside a clip of a bottle of Prosecco and a big bottle of water, Ruth wrote: "Less of one, more of the other!"

Ruth Langsford teased her return to Loose Women

She also shared snaps of the lunch she was preparing for her first day back on set, sharing a photo of a Tupperware filled with tomatoes, olives, cucumber, avocado, tuna and lettuce.

RELATED: Loose Women star Ruth Langsford's condition she chooses not to medicate

Ruth called it her 'upside down' salad, sharing that she adds the lettuce in last, so when she tips it out onto her plate, the lettuce is at the bottom – genius!

She also packed a hard-boiled egg and some ham, and a green juice, proving she's committed to a healthy diet.

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.