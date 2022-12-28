Ruth Langsford takes time off from Loose Women amid ill health Get well soon, Ruth!

It's a busy time of year, which is why many people find themselves unwell after the Christmas rush – Ruth Langsford included.

Loose Women is back on our screens this week after a short break, but if you've tuned in you'll likely have noticed Ruth was missing from the panel. The 62-year-old took to Instagram to explain her absence.

Alongside a photo of three Quality Street, a hot drink and a TV playing Will and Grace, Ruth wrote: "Feeling a bit of a cold coming on, so staying here today."

Her message will likely soothe worried fans who have been querying her whereabouts. One took to Instagram to write: "Where have you been? Haven't seen you on Loose Women lately," while another tweeted Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes to share that they'd missed the duo.

"Can't wait to see you back on my TV in the New Year and also hope to see Ruth back on Loose Women. I have missed you both," they wrote.

Ruth Langsford explained her absence on Instagram

Eamonn has been away from our screens for several months due to back pain, followed by a broken shoulder, while Ruth has her own health woes to worry about.

"These days I put on weight much more easily," Ruth told Woman & Home. "I've a slightly underactive thyroid that's not medicated, which makes it harder."

Ruth and Eamonn have both been unwell

An underactive thyroid is a common condition in which your thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones and can result in weight gain, as Ruth noted, and tiredness.

We hope the couple are both taking it easy and are feeling back to their best in the new year.

