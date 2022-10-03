Loose Women star Ruth Langsford's incurable condition she chooses not to medicate The condition comes with unwanted side effects

Loose Women's Ruth Langsford is one of the show's most upbeat presenters, but behind closed doors, the 62-year-old is struggling with her health.

"These days I put on weight much more easily," Ruth told Woman & Home. "I've a slightly underactive thyroid that's not medicated, which makes it harder." An underactive thyroid is a common condition in which your thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford wows with hair transformation

According to the NHS, symptoms include tiredness, feeling depressed and as Ruth experienced, weight gain.

Speaking about gaining weight as a result of not medicating her underactive thyroid, Ruth said: "I'm not ready to say 'to hell with it, I'm going to eat and drink what I want, who cares what size I am?' It's about finding balance."

She went on to reveal the rules she follows to maintain a healthy weight, telling Woman & Home: "I try to eat healthily and take my breakfast, a green juice, and lunch to work, otherwise I end up eating rubbish all day."

Ruth Langsford follows a healthy diet

Exercise-wise, Ruth said she walks her dog Maggie, which she calls "joyous," and she's a fan of weightlifting too, often sharing insights into her gym sessions on social media.

Despite exercising regularly, Ruth spoke of the perils of finding clothes that suit her now she's in her sixties, commenting: "I can be reduced to tears trying to buy jeans. You're in a small dressing room, with a hideous mirror, hot and sweat and nothing fits," she lamented.

Ruth Langsford hates trying on jeans

We think Ruth always looks gorgeous – and we bet her husband, Eamonn Holmes, agrees!

