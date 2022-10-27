Loose Women star Ruth Langsford divides fans with latest health choice

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford is known to prioritise her wellness, always fitting in exercise and nutritious meals, but her most recent health decision left her fans cold.

Ruth, 62, took to Instagram to share the recipe for her green juice, which her followers know she drinks every day. In the clip, Ruth blends spinach, kiwi, cucumber, mint, ginger, spirulina and water in her Nutribullet to make her famous green juice – but fans aren't sure.

While fellow TV star Carol Vorderman commented: "Lovely", Ruth's followers disagreed. One wrote: "Spirulina literally tastes like pond water. Bought a massive bag of it once, tried it then it sat in the cupboard for two years before I binned it."

Another commented: "Definitely not for me," while a third wrote: "Bet Eamonn hates it!" A fourth comment praised Ruth for her dedication, writing: "Sorry Ruth, minging. Cannot do a smoothie, hands up to you."

Others supported Ruth's healthy choice, sharing their own recipes. "I have this every day, but I also add apple, celery and a splash of lemon juice," one wrote, while another chimed in: "I have this every morning but add frozen fruit matcha powder, moringa powder and flax seed

Ruth Langsford is dedicated to her wellness routine

While Ruth's green juice divides opinion, there's certainly no denying the health benefits.

The concoction of high-performing ingredients has high levels of magnesium, to help with healthy sleep patterns, whilst vitamins A and C work to support a healthy immune system and new cell growth. Vitamin K in the mix helps with overall health.

Ruth Langsford's green juice is full of healthy ingredients

As for adding mint to the mixture, this is an easy way to up your vitamin C levels, for a glow from within.

