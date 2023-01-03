Jonathan Ross' daughter Betty Ross shares crippling new health woe

Last week saw Jonathan Ross explain his daughter Betty's health to the Loose Women panel, and Monday saw the 31-year-old give her own update.

During his appearance on Loose Women, Jonathan explained: "It's been a tough couple of years for her in particular, but she is getting better," however Betty told a different story on Instagram, revealing she's been feeling worse of late.

A fan asked Betty: "How are you coping with the damp weather with the fibro? My pain is through the roof," to which Betty responded: "I've definitely been finding my pain has been feeling worse the past few days."

Another follower commented that the cold weather, plus the stress of the holiday season worsens their fibromyalgia, which Betty related to.

"I definitely find sudden weather change can send me into a flare-up, same with stress, and sleeping on a different bed/mattress/pillow," she shared.

Betty Ross uses a wheelchair to help with her condition

Going on to explain she doesn't fully understand her condition yet, Betty wrote: "It's so hard isn't it? Just when I start feeling like I have it figured out I realise there's still so much I don't know!"

Her dad, who stars in The Masked Singer, explained that his daughter is undergoing Perrin treatment at the moment and that she is "definitely showing some improvement."

Betty Ross is undergoing Perrin treatment for her conditions

"She still can't walk very far, but we got her an electric wheelchair in the summer so we can go out and walk the dogs and that has lifted her spirits a lot.

"Anyone out there who's got someone with a long-term illness knows it's the depression of being stuck indoors and not being able to join in. Even stairs are a challenge. If we're going out, we have to give her time to get ready, get down the stairs and then have a rest. So it does have an impact, but the good news is she's getting better and we're relieved about that."

