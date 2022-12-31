Jonathan Ross gives health update on daughter Betty: 'It's been tough' Betty has fibromyalgia, myalgic encephalomyelitis and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome

Jonathan Ross' 31-year-old daughter Betty has been unwell for several years, suffering with fibromyalgia, myalgic encephalomyelitis and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

On Friday, Jonathan spoke about Betty's conditions on Loose Women, after Denise Welch asked how his daughter was getting on. Jonathan explained: "It's been a tough couple of years for her in particular, but she is getting better."

Denise asked if Betty's illness was Covid induced, and Jonathan explained that this was initially what the doctors thought.

"It's an immune system thing and they thought it was long covid, but they don’t really know," he said. He went on to explain Betty is undergoing Perrin treatment, and that she is "definitely showing some improvement."

"She still can't walk very far, but we got her an electric wheelchair in the summer so we can go out and walk the dogs and that has lifted her spirits a lot.

"Anyone out there who's got someone with a long-term illness knows it's the depression of being stuck indoors and not being able to join in. Even stairs are a challenge. If we're going out, we have to give her time to get ready, get down the stairs and then have a rest. So it does have an impact, but the good news is she's getting better and we're relieved about that."

Betty Ross uses a wheelchair

Betty recently took to Instagram to update her followers on her year, and used the opportunity to discuss how her wheelchair has changed her life.

Alongside a photo of herself in her electric wheelchair, one of Betty's followers wrote: "That chair has changed my life! It's such a game changer for freedom amidst pain and fatigue!" to which Better replied: "I've found it's been so huge for me too! Really makes a world of difference!"

Another follower queried Betty's use of a wheelchair, wondering why she uses it. Betty explained: "I use it for my myalgic encephalomyelitis and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and I have the chair for those since they impact my mobility more than the fibro does."

Betty's wheelchair has been lifechanging for her

Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME, or chronic fatigue), leaves those with the condition feeling extremely tired all the time, while postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is an abnormal increase in heart rate that occurs after sitting up or standing, with symptoms including dizziness and fainting.

We're keeping our fingers crossed for Betty that her treatment continues to make her life easier and the 2023 is a good year for the family.

