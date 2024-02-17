Jonathan Ross' retro home with wife and three kids - with unexpected man cave

Jonathan Ross is currently taking over our Saturday nights on ITV with the popular star judging on The Masked Singer and we've also seen the return of his chat show, The Jonathan Ross Show.

When he's not in the studio, the 63-year-old relaxes inside his London home with his wife, Jane Goldman, and their three children Betty, Harvey, and Honey. Jonathan's home is filled with zany furniture that matches his fun personality, including an eye-catching man cave that could easily be a comics book store. Take a full tour of the London property below…

WATCH: See inside Jonathan Ross' stunning music room inside London home

Jonathan's 'man cave' © Instagram One of the highlights of Jonathan's home is his impressive man cave which would make the characters of The Big Bang Theory jealous! The pristine room features tonnes of memorabilia from board games, figures of iconic movie characters like Godzilla and plenty of limited-edition merchandise from classic sci-fi series. The father-of-three has filled out plenty of shelves and tables with his magnificent collection, but the star also has a gorgeous white gaming chair from which he can survey his hoard in comfort.

Jonathan's TV © Instagram With such an impressive room, Jonathan has the entertainment system to go with it, with a flat-screen TV sitting on a white unit. The star's love of superheroes is clear to see with a poster of The Incredible Hulk hung up behind his television.



Jonathan's music system © Instagram Music is also a huge love for Jonathan, and the ITV presenter has a unique retro-themed stereo system within his man cave. The star appears to be a fan of more classic tracks with albums from Nat King Cole and The Jam.



Jonathan's bedroom © Instagram Jonathan's bedroom could not be more different than his man cave, with a much more subdued style and a relaxed white colour palette. The star shared a peek inside on his wife's birthday via Instagram, and the post showed off their beautiful queen-sized bed, covered with shaggy blankets and pillows.

An armchair overlooks their bed and a side table next to the chair carries a small plant, something that Jonathan and Jane appear to be fond of, with a corner of their living space dedicated to foliage of differing sizes.

Jonathan's dining room © Instagram The family's dining room is just as zany as the rest of the house with a glass table taking centre stage, surrounded by black and purple plastic chairs. The arrangement is set on what appears to be a stone-covered floor, while a wide-screen wall-mounted TV makes it the perfect spot to dine with friends. Golden lamps and mounted wall lights match the curtains and a beautiful gold vase featured a beautiful selection of purple flowers.

Jonathan's outhouse © Instagram Jonathan's man cave isn't the only unusual part of the family's home, as in their garden is an imposing stone building. Jonathan hasn't shared whether the structure is a guest house or a shed and we would love to see what lies beyond the fairytale-style exterior.



Jonathan's hallway © Instagram Jonathan's house is home to plenty of adorable animals including the family's pet pug who diligently guards their hallway as you can see in this snap. The entrance to the family home is quite spacious with several doors before someone gets to a blue-coloured wall. A wooden rubbish bin sits next to the door.



Jonathan's garden © Instagram Jonathan likes to go all-out when it comes to his Christmas decorations and this scene-stealing snap of his garden really captured the holiday spirit. Fairy lights hung from the trees on the property, while one of the star's cats patrolled near a wooden table and chairs that would be the perfect dining spot in warmer weather.



