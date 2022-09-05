Jonathan Ross' daughter Honey Ross shares 'life-saving' health diagnosis

Jonathan Ross' daughter Honey Ross, 25, has always spoken candidly about her mental health, and in a new podcast, she shared details of how having ADHD impacts her life.

Honey, who was only diagnosed this year, spoke on the Is It My ADHD? podcast about how she has always had anxiety and depression, and has been in therapy since she was 14, but it was only when her godmother was diagnosed with ADHD that she realised she might also have the condition.

"I've also been super hyperactive, can't sit down, always fidgeting and I thought that was because I was anxious, and it wasn't until my god mum got diagnosed with [ADHD] and things were clicking into place," Honey said.

Speaking of her coping mechanisms, Honey explained that she used to spend a lot of time in bathrooms at parties and at school, breathing and reassuring herself she'd be okay, before receiving her diagnosis which she called "life-saving."

The 25-year-old spoke of the compassion she can extend to herself now she's been diagnosed, sharing that she used to be "inconsolable at parties," due to her ADHD.

Honey Ross was only diagnosed with ADHD this year

On how she copes at social events now, Honey said: "If a feeling kicks in, I go home, I'm not afraid to leave the party early."

Stepping away from social media has helped Honey too.

"I deleted Instagram, I'm too scared to download TikTok, I know it will ruin my life," she said. "I'd get locked into the scroll, and it was so disturbing and depressing. It was terrifying. The world is so beautiful, I don’t need something manufactured."

