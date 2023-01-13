Jane Fonda reveals surprising workout secrets Grace and Frankie star Jane Fonda revealed her cancer was going into remission last month

Jane Fonda has always been our fitness inspiration with legions of workout DVDs and even though she's 85 the actress revealed that she's still working out.

Speaking to Elle, the star shared that although she wasn't as active as she was in her younger days she still keeps to her original workout regiment as closely as possible, albeit a little "slower". She explained: "I used to be able to do bicep lifts with 10 pounds and now I do it with five, and I use a lot of resistance bands instead of machines because I don't want to go to the gym."

She also revealed the sentimental reason that she continued to keep fit as she shared that she wanted to be able to "carry" her grandchildren.

Fitness has been an integral part of Jane's life, and during the interview she spoke about how she views exercise differently as she has progressed throughout her life.

"Back in days, exercising for me had to do with how I looked," she shared. "Now it has to do with how I feel."

The 85-year-old then spoke about the benefits of keeping on top of fitness as you get older and revealed that following a shoulder replacement, she went back to exercising as soon as the pain subsided.

Jane's interview comes a month after she confirmed the incredible news that her cancer had gone into remission and she no longer had to have chemotherapy appointments.

She shared a blog post on her website that was titled the "Best Birthday Present Ever!!!" and wrote: "Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo.

"I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."

She described more of her journey with chemotherapy, adding: "I'm especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything."

