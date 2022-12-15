Jane Fonda shares major health update on cancer diagnosis The Grace and Frankie star is feeling well!

Jane Fonda gave fans the best news when she took to social media to share a major update on her health after revealing her cancer diagnosis back in September.

The star, who will turn 85 on 21 December, shared with fans that not only was she in recovery, her cancer was officially in remission.

She shared a blog post on her website that was titled the "Best Birthday Present Ever!!!" and wrote: "Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo.

"I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."

She described more of her journey with chemotherapy, adding: "I'm especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything."

Jane went on to describe the effects of her treatment on her latest Fire Drill Fridays set of protests and marches in Washington DC and beyond.

Jane revealed that her cancer was officially in remission

She ended her post by writing: "Thanks for doing that and thanks for sending good wishes my way. I wish everyone a joyful, healthy Holiday."

The Grace and Frankie star revealed back in September that she'd been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and had started chemotherapy.

Upon sharing her new update, though, the two-time Oscar winner was immediately met with congratulatory messages from her many fans who wished her well.

The star revealed her diagnosis with a rare personal photo

"Great news Jane, congrats. You're living your best life and your body knows it," one commented, while another said: "So glad to hear you're doing much better Jane. Please be safe and continue to recover."

