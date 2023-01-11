A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton shares health secret to enviable figure

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton regularly wows in gorgeous swimwear photos, and she recently shared the secret to her enviable figure.

"I always feel so much better after a workout, and it gives me bags of energy," she said. "Being active is not only great for your physical health, but it's also important for your mental health," she added.

Laura revealed she's just like the rest of us when it comes to motivating herself to exercise revealing she has a gym at her home to make it easier.

"Finding the motivation to leave the house to exercise can be a struggle, especially in the winter, but I don't have to worry about that with my home gym - it's one less hurdle to overcome."

Laura Hamilton works out at home

As for her advice for those struggling to find the incentive to exercise, Laura said: "I think the key thing for staying motivated with your New Year fitness goals is to set small and achievable ones. It then feels rewarding when you start seeing the progress, but this doesn't mean you shouldn't set yourself big challenges as well! Just break them down into manageable chunks so it's less overwhelming."

The 40-year-old says exercise is a big part of her children's lives too, and they're also full of energy as a result.

Laura Hamilton has a super fit physique

Laura isn’t the only A Place in the Sun star who’s dedicated to her health. Fellow presenter Jasmine Harman also puts the work in when it comes to exercise.

As well as several sessions of Zumba per week and eating healthily, Jasmine said she takes JS Health Detox and Debloat vitamins daily and credits them for her svelte figure.

The supplements, which cost £29.99 for 60 tablets, are designed to relieve the uncomfortable symptoms of bloating, for a flatter stomach – and Jasmine is a big fan.

In response to a fan asking how long it took for the effects to kick in, Jasmine wrote: "I noticed a difference after one day, but look at the difference after 10 days. The photo speaks for itself."

"I noticed a reduction in my tummy bloat after one day and it makes me feel so much more confident when I'm filming, especially on the beach," she continued.

Laura works out at home with Echelon's at-home workout equipment. Find out more about their wide range of online live and on-demand classes on their website.

