Loose Women's Carol McGiffin shares secrets to her healthy lifestyle

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin has always looked healthy, and the 62-year-old works hard to maintain her slim figure.

In a joint interview with her husband Mark Cassidy in Best magazine, Carol revealed that 2023 is their year of fitness, explaining: "We're already both quite healthy, especially with what we eat, and don't do anything to excess (except rosé wine, of course!) – but we're definitely on a bit of a mission to shape up because last year we were a bit lazy."

Mark is a personal trainer, so he's no stranger to exercising, but Carol shared that she could definitely "be better" when it comes to her fitness levels. Mark on the other hand, said: "I've kind of not really been drinking for a few months now, give or take a few exceptions – and I've been working out quite a lot and making sure I eat really healthily."

Carol said she was a gym addict in the 80s, but her passion has died down in recent years. "Mark loves laughing at me being useless at star jumps and things and as much as he tries to get me to do sit-ups, I just can't do it anymore," Carol said. "I'm too exhausted! But I won't give up."

Carol McGiffin and her husband Mark Cassidy live a mainly healthy lifestyle

Mark did add that they never do couple's workouts though, despite his experience as a fitness professional.

Despite her relaxed attitude to exercise, Carol did note: "I've always been very conscious of my health – and particularly what I eat.

Carol McGiffin said she was a 'gym addict' in the 80s

"If I really splurge at a restaurant one night, for instance, I'll make sure I'm very careful for the following couple of days," she continued.

We think Carol always looks great!

The full interview and photo shoot features in the new issue of Best magazine, on sale from 10 January.

