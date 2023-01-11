Sarah Ferguson reveals surprising hobbies – and King Charles is a fan The Duchess of York and her brother-in-law share an unexpected passion

Sarah Ferguson is a busy woman, juggling her charity work with her career as an author, but she still makes time for her hobbies, of which she has many.

The Duchess of York revealed her variety of passions in an interview with her co-author Marguerite Kaye, when she was asked to share something that would surprise people.

Sarah relished the question, responding: "I fly helicopters. I gallop horses. I don't cook. I adore people. I find humour in all I do. I climb mountains. I doodle avidly. I have written 78 books."

The 63-year-old isn't the only royal to enjoy mountain climbing – King Charles is also a fan, with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla speaking about her husband's love of walking on BBC Radio 5's The Emma Barnett Show in June 2020, saying of Charles: "He is probably the fittest man of his age I know."

"He'll walk and walk and walk," she continued. "He's like a mountain goat, he leaves everybody miles behind."

Sarah Ferguson has many varied hobbies

She also spoke about Charles' most-loved country pursuit, explaining: "He's like a mountain goat, up impossibly steep Highland hills."

Sarah's love of horse riding dates back to childhood, with her passion for the sport landing her in surgery.

In 2019, the mother-of-two underwent an operation on her feet to rejuvenate them after they were damaged from too much riding.

Sarah Ferguson has long loved horses

"I think my toes were ruined by all the riding I did when I was young," the royal admitted.

Many of the royals are fans of riding horses, with the late Queen Elizabeth riding well into her 90s, but galloping them is more unique than the sedate rides many are often photographed enjoying.

Galloping helps with balance, coordination and rhythm, so is a great way for Sarah to stay fit in her 60s and beyond.

