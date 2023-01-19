Princess Kate's sporting passion she always makes time for The Princess of Wales is very busy, but she makes sure there's time in her diary for this one specific activity

Princess Kate is an advocate of the importance of sport and staying active, and is patron of many different sporting charities.

The 41-year-old is a fan of diverse sports, from rowing to running, but she has a special place in her heart for wheelchair sports, as demonstrated on Thursday when she hosted a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team.

The occasion was in honour of the team's success at the recent Rugby League World Cup, which saw them win the tournament. During the intimate event, the Princess of Wales met with members of the squad to congratulate them on their win, and discuss their experiences during the tournament

Her Royal Highness was likely intrigued to hear about the impact that the men’s, women's and wheelchair competitions being played concurrently during the tournament had, as she is a keen supporter of wheelchair sports.

Princess Kate is known to shine a light on the often-overlooked tournaments that disabled athletes partake in, and in October even played boccia, an Italian form of wheelchair bowls. We spoke to Boccia England about what the Princess of Wales' support of the sport means to them.

"Princess Kate has participated in boccia and several wheelchair sports over the years which is fantastic to see," said Chris Ratcliffe, CEO of Boccia England. "It shows that Kate has a genuine interest in the power of sport and how it can make a difference in people's lives, particularly for those who might not see sport as an option for them.

"Her support is invaluable in raising awareness that encourages people to become involved and take part in sports bringing wider benefits to the health and well-being of disabled people," Chris added.

Princess Kate tried her hand at wheelchair sport Boccia

Kate regularly turns the spotlight on wheelchair rugby, sending a special message ahead of the World Cup in late 2022.

In a passionate message to the Ruby Football League, the mother-of-three said: "I am very proud that this will be the most inclusive Rugby League World Cup to date, with the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments running alongside each other for the first time."

Princess Kate is a keen supporter of wheelchair sports

The CEO of Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby, Jason Brisbane, appreciates the Royal's support of wheelchair rugby, telling HELLO!: "We are hugely encouraged by the support and awareness that the Princess of Wales can provide for wheelchair sports.

"Wheelchair sports are rarely discussed or promoted widely outside of major international competitions, therefore continued discussion on the importance of these activities with the support of high profile individuals will contribute to getting more wheelchair users active."

Princess Kate has shown her appreciation for wheelchair basketball in the past too, with her first engagement following the birth of Prince George seeing her watch the sport.

The royal also cheered Prince William on, when he attempted to play a wheelchair basketball match in February 2020.

