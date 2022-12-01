Kate Middleton and Prince William's unexpected schedule change on royal tour The Prince and Princess of Wales deviated from their plan

Prince William and Princess Kate are currently in Boston for a three-day royal tour centred around the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

The royals have a jampacked schedule while they're stateside, so it came as a surprise when they deviated from their itinerary on Wednesday night.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a basketball game, which was in the schedule, but rather than leaving early as planned, they stayed for the whole game.

"They were only due to stay for the first few quarters and they ended up staying for the whole match," said HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash, who is on the tour.

"William and Kate, as we know, love sports," Emily continued. "They love a bit of competition. They seem to be asking lots of questions, taking in all the action and getting to meet some of the players. I think they had a great night."

Prince William and Princess Kate were animated at the basketball game

William and Kate were cheered by spectators as they took their seats courtside, and during the game they appeared on the FanCam screen to more loud cheers from the arena.

Rather than casual attire, as is common as sports events, Princess Kate opted for a chic ensemble of a vintage blue tweed jacket by Chanel paired with black dress pants, while Prince William cut a dapper figure in a dark suit and chambray shirt.

Princess Kate and Prince William looked smart at the game

We can't wait to see what else they get up to during their tour!

