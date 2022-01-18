Kate Middleton's epic workout routine and healthy lifestyle is not for the faint hearted This is everything the Duchess of Cambridge does to keep fit

There's no denying the Duchess of Cambridge works hard for her athletic figure. With three children to care for and a packed schedule to navigate, it must be difficult for the wife of Prince William to find time to herself to workout - but the royal surely does.

We know that Duchess Kate loves to keep healthy with a balanced diet full of homecooked meals, antioxidant-rich smoothies and nutritious ingredients, but what do we know about her workout routine? The royal has been known to incorporate a generous amount of cardio and weight training into her lifestyle, and is said to prefer working out without the help of a personal trainer.

CrossFit

The Duchess has been known to enjoy CrossFit, a form of high-intensity interval training that exerts enough energy to burn up to 15 calories per minute. Many workouts feature variations of squats, push-ups, and weight lifting to help build endurance and muscles. Is there anything Kate can't do?

Weight Training

Anyone into fitness knows that weight training is the key to progress - and the Duchess certainly doesn't skip leg day in the gym!

Kate reportedly has a membership at Harbour Club in Chelsea, a luxurious space in West London where her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, was also a member. The £355 per month gym has all the amenities Kate needs to keep fit, including state-of-the-art equipment, a swimming pool and tennis court.

The Cambridges also have access to a gym handily located in Kensington Palace, should Kate only have the time to fit in a quick home workout.

Running

Both Kate and her sister, Pippa Middleton, are keen runners. According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess finds the time to run as often as possible when in Norfolk, with the family dog Lupo at her side.

During an appearance on House of Rugby, Mike Tindall was asked which royals he'd include in his dream rugby team. "I've got the Duchess of Cambridge on one wing because she loves running, she can run all day. Engine!" he replied.

Yoga

Just like her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, the Duchess reportedly incorporates yoga into her lifestyle as a way to wind down and promote core strength.

Kate invited a yoga instructor from the island of Mustique to her 2011 wedding and also prepared for the birth of Prince George in 2013 with prenatal yoga sessions. She carried on her practice once George had arrived, and no doubt will have been doing so during the lockdown period.

Tennis

Kate was previously pictured having tennis lessons at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, London. Membership at the club is currently restricted, but it was previously reported that an annual membership including access to the two pools, four studios, gym and tennis courts costs £960, along with a £2,880 joining fee.

