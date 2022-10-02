Princess Kate will never run the London Marathon for this sad reason The Princess of Wales is a keen runner

Princess Kate is known to be a fan of running, with her cousin Mike Tindall even saying she could "run all day," so it comes as a surprise that Prince William's wife has never run the London Marathon.

Often seen as the biggest achievement to keen runners, Princess Beatrice is the only royal to have run the famous course through the capital, but Princess Kate's reason for not partaking in the London Marathon is all down to the simple matter of security.

WATCH Prince William and Princess Kate make special trip to Windsor

The Princess was speaking to journalist Bryony Gordon, who asked her if she would be running the London Marathon, to which Princess Kate replied: "Oh no, security and all that."

The royal also expressed her doubts over her husband running a marathon. During an outing in support of the Heads Together organisation, Prince William shared with one of the attendees his promise to run a marathon in Kenya.

"I chatted to Prince William, and he has promised that he will run a marathon in Kenya sometime," Good Morning Britain's Sean Fletcher shared.

Princess Kate is an accomplished runner

When Sean told Princess Kate about her husband's news, she offered up the hilarious response: "I’ll believe it when I see it."

That said, the Prince of Wales is reportedly just as accomplished a runner as his wife.

Prince William is reportedly faster than his wife

When asked who out of William and Kate is the faster runner, Mike Tindall said that William, nicknamed Willy, is even faster than him. "Willy's quick. I've raced him, he's quick, he has really fast leg speed," said Mike.

