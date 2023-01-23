David Beckham shows off incredible physique as he takes icy dip The football star braved the elements

David Beckham showcased his impressive gym-honed physique on Sunday morning as he braved the bitter cold for an icy plunge.

Over on Instagram Stories, the former footballer shared a brief glimpse inside his daring morning ritual. Among the snapshots, the 47-year-old posted a spectacular photo of himself posing outside in his chilly bathtub.

WATCH: David Beckham films inside £31million house with Victoria

Loading the player...

In the photo, David could be seen admiring the stunning view stretching beyond his frosty garden. Ditching his shirt, the father-of-four was snapped topless with his back and arm tattoos on full display.

In terms of accessories, the former England captain opted to wear a green and white striped beanie with a playful pom pom.

The star ventured outside

Elsewhere, the celeb posted a photo of the pool's temperature. Alongside a picture of a floating thermometer reading 4C, David penned: "Ice bath. A little self-care on a frosty morning," followed by the frozen face emoji.

REVEALED: I trained like Victoria Beckham for one week – and the results will surprise you

RELATED: The Beckhams' £73million property porfolio revealed

David's glacial soak comes after the star stepped out for a romantic date night with his wife, Victoria. True to form, the fashion designer oozed Parisienne chic as she paused for a classic mirror selfie ahead of the couple's evening.

Dressed up to the nines, VB looked effortlessly stylish in her mini-LBD which she teamed with an oversized grey lapel coat, statement tights, black stilettos and her much-adored Chain pouch.

David's freezing ice bath

Lovebirds David and Victoria are the ultimate power couple in the entertainment industry. And in a recent interview with Le Monde, David shared a unique insight into their strong bond.

"Twenty five years after we first met, and Victoria still makes me laugh just as much!," he touchingly revealed.

And speaking to Grazia in 2022, the fashion mogul opened up about her 23rd wedding anniversary. "And they said it wouldn't last! From the minute we got married - and here we are about to celebrate 23 years," Victoria jested.

The loved-up couple wed in 1999

Touching on their successful marriage, the brunette beauty explained how the duo maintain a healthy, loving relationship thanks to the "respect" they have for one another.

She added: "David is an incredible dad and husband, and he's very supportive of my work. We are really good partners."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.