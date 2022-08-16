The major way Brooklyn Beckham differs from his family Brooklyn is unlike his siblings and parents

There's no denying that the Beckhams are a sporty family – David Beckham was a world-class footballer, while Victoria performs athlete-level workouts on a daily basis.

Romeo followed in his dad's footsteps, playing football at a professional level, while Cruz is a keen surfer, as demonstrated in an impressive video posted by his parents this weekend. Even 11-year-old Harper is keen on sports, dabbling in tennis, hiking and swimming.

Brooklyn Beckham, David and Victoria's oldest son, is the only family member who seems to have been born without a sporting streak.

The 23-year-old, who got married earlier this year, did dabble in football when he was younger, but dropped out of the sport for an upsetting – yet relatable – reason.

"To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, that’s going to be a bit difficult," Brooklyn said of his decision to stop playing for Arsenal's youth team.

Brooklyn Beckham is less sporty than his siblings

Speaking to Variety, the Beckham's firstborn explained his father wasn't upset about him giving up the sport.

"My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course, I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally two," he told the magazine.

Harper Beckham inherited her parents' love of sports

Luckily for David, their second son Romeo was keen to take over the family's football playing, signing to Inter Miami FC – owned in part by his dad.

Brooklyn has forged his own path, away from sport, preferring to dedicate himself to cooking and photography.

