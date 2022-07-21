Victoria Beckham wows in red hot bikini alongside shirtless David

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria and David Beckham are sunning themselves aboard a yacht in Italy this week, with children Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper Beckham, 11, joining in the fun.

The family has been keeping us up to date with their holiday shenanigans, from swimming to working out (yes, on holiday!) and on Thursday we were treated to a wow-worthy picture of Victoria, 48, in a sensational red bikini!

WATCH: David Beckham shares secret video of Victoria during Italian holiday

Victoria accessorised her teeny tiny red bikini with a plain black cap (perhaps from her Victoria Beckham X Reebok collection?) and a red coverup, for when the sun gets too hot. David, on the other hand, wore a patterned pair of green swimming trunks.

Victoria's tiny swimsuit showcased her sculpted figure, including her washboard abs, her extremely toned arms and her svelte leg muscles. It's no surprise the star looks so good, given she's been working out on the boat.

On Tuesday, David, 47, took to Instagram to share a covert video of Victoria performing lunges on the boat – much to the delight of his fans.

Victoria looked sensational in her red bikini

The clip shows David sat inside and looking at the camera, which is trained over his shoulder. Moments later, Victoria comes into view, dressed in full workout gear and lunging as she makes her way around the deck.

David wrote in the caption. "Can't even have coffee without lunging Vic," to which VB replied: "Looks like I lost my training partner this holiday David!" adding a crying laughing emoji."

Victoria Beckham works hard on her figure

David and Victoria's trainer Bobby Rich, who is on holiday with the family, reposted the video, writing: "Victoria Beckham didn't skip leg day, give the girl a medal," before joking: "Should have got a smaller boat."

David Beckham looked in good health too

We look forward to seeing the rest of the Beckham family holiday snaps - we'll try not to get too jealous!

