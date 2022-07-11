David and Victoria Beckham's personal trainer gives insight into close bond with couple They're extremely close!

It's no secret that David and Victoria Beckham work out extremely hard, with both husband and wife calling on the services of personal trainer Bobby Rich to amp up their exercise sessions.

Both Beckhams have tagged Bobby in their Instagram stories in the past, and on Sunday, the PT gave an insight into how close the couple is with their workout buddy, sharing a never-before-seen photo of their daughter Harper on his Instagram.

In the cute photo, Bobby can be seen taped to his office chair, with a mischievous grinning Harper sitting next to him, presumably responsible for Bobby's sticky situation.

The fitness pro captioned the photo: "Happy Birthday Harper, ya little legend," in honour of Harper's 11th birthday.

It seems that Bobby is a regular in the Beckham household; Victoria has posted photos of training sessions with him in their impressive home gym, while son Romeo has also been filmed working out with Bobby at home.

Bobby Rich shared a photo to celebrate Harper's birthday

In June, David shared a video of him and Victoria taking part in a game, overlooked by Bobby Rich, with David writing that the trainer was the referee.

Bobby Rich is often in the Beckham home

Bobby regularly praises the couple for their workout efforts, sharing snaps from their sessions with inspiring comments – it's no wonder they like having him around!

Bobby Rich shared Victoria's workout on his Instagram

Many other family friends, including Eva Longoria, wished Harper a happy birthday, with Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz breaking her social media silence to send birthday love to her sister-in-law.

Nicola, 27, posted a sweet new photo on her Instagram Stories, showing her posing with Harper. Alongside the filtered photo, Nicola sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday angel girl. I miss my little sis."

