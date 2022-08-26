David Beckham shares surprise relationship milestone with wife Victoria It came as quite the shock!

David and Victoria Beckham have been married for 23 years, but on Thursday the former footballer revealed they'd just hit a brand new relationship milestone.

LOOK: Victoria and David Beckham raised son Brooklyn in surprising two-bed flat – see photos

Taking to Instagram, David shared a photo of himself alongside his wife and two friends against an impressive mountain backdrop, captioned: "First time Victoria Beckham on the bike with me. Such a beautiful ride."

Loading the player...

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham surprise son Cruz with EPIC birthday cake

David is referring to riding a Harley Davidson, rather than a cycling bike, though he still got some exercise in during the day.

READ: David Beckham shares truth behind emotional pitchside photo with son Romeo

SEE: Brooklyn Beckham reveals marriage advice from parents David and Victoria

The Beckhams are currently in Aspen, and David later revealed he'd been hiking with his 11-year-old-daughter Harper, sharing a cute daddy-daughter selfie and a shirtless snap of himself, much to the delight of his fans.

He captioned the swoon-worthy photo: "Hike with a view," before revealing he'd lost Victoria among the mountains.

Victoria Beckham joined David on his motorbike for the first time

Post-hike, David shared that the family had visited a local BBQ restaurant, with the dad-of-four tucking into a hearty plate of meat, featuring sausages, ribs and steak – he'd certainly earned it after all his activity on the mountain!

SEE: Victoria Beckham's son has fans all saying the same thing about latest family photo

The Beckham family has had a busy summer, spending much of it on a yacht in Italy, surrounded by friends.

David Beckham enjoyed the views on his hike

They then jetted to Miami, where David sat pitchside for his son Romeo's football match, before they headed out to Aspen to enjoy the mountain air.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.