Pippa Middleton looks incredible as she runs along the beach in white swimwear

Pippa Middleton is currently soaking up the sun in St. Barts, and in photos obtained by MailOnline, Princess Kate's sister showed off a second piece of incredible swimwear.

Earlier in the week the mother-of-three wore a tiny red string bikini, but her second beach outfit is even more lovely than the first, with the one-shoulder ruffled swimsuit making Pippa look the picture of health and fitness. Watch the video below to find out how she stays so svelte...

WATCH: Discover Pippa Middleton's secret to slim figure

Far from lounging on the golden sands, the 39-year-old dashed up and down the beach, running along the shoreline with her brunette hair piled on top of her head.

The mother-of-three gave birth to her third child, Rose, last summer and looks stronger than ever in her swimsuit – and she recently explained that it's her busy lifestyle with her brood that keeps her slim.

Pippa Middleton's workout regime

"Over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat," she told fitness brand Hoka One.

"Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before. I suppose, my running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!"

"Being active with my son in the park or playground, transporting him on the back of my bike, and buggy running when he was a baby have been ways in which I have been able to include outdoor exercise whilst being a hands-on mummy. It’s helped manage my weight, is time efficient and gives us both the chance to enjoy the fresh air and explore the great outdoors."

Pippa Middleton's diet secrets

Back in 2016, Pippa told HELLO! all about her diet. "I try to eat wholegrain, energy-fuelled carbohydrates and three meals a day. I also increase my portion sizes based on my training level, with lots of brown rice, lentils, quinoa and sweet potato, and for breakfast, porridge and rye toast."

