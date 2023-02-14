Are Prince William and Princess Kate holidaying in St. Barts with Pippa and her family? Pippa and her husband were photographed at a beach in St. Barts

Pippa Middleton was pictured at the weekend soaking up the sun on a beach in St Barts alongside her husband of five years, hedge fund manager James Matthews – but is sister Kate with them?

Pippa and James are regulars to the popular holiday island, as the Matthews family owns the Eden Rock resort on St. Barts, one of the region's most exclusive hotels which is often the favourite destination of many stars, such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Elton John.

WATCH: Kate And William's Favourite Holiday Destinations

Loading the player...

While the couple were pictured without their three children, Arthur, four, Grace, one, and baby daughter Rose, it is thought they have all travelled together.

The last time Pippa was pictured in St. Barts was back in 2019, when she travelled to the Caribbean island with her husband and son Arthur, as well as brother James Middleton, his then-fiancée Alizee Thevenet and mother Carole, who at the time showed off her incredible physique in a bright orange bikini.

The Middleton family have travelled together to St. Barts before

Upon seeing the gorgeous photos of Pippa, many royal fans have been left wondering if her sister Kate may have joined them on the idyllic trip – but it seems the Wales have not travelled that far during this half term break.

LISTEN: Former Norland nanny praises Kate for 'honing in' on Prince Louis' personality

It is not known where Prince William, Kate, and their three children are spending the February half term but travelling to St. Barts seems unlikely as William was still busy with royal duties on Friday, making a surprise unannounced solo outing, and the couple are scheduled to attend the BAFTAs on Sunday. In the past, William and Kate have favoured European breaks. Early last year, the family were spotted skiing in Courchevel, France.

Pippa and James have three children together

According to various Twitter and Instagram users, the royals were spotted on the slopes and enjoying meals at restaurants in the luxury French resort.

One royal watcher at the time also claimed that William and Kate were joined by the Duchess' sister Pippa Middleton.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.